EXTRA 'Together we will defeat them faster,' says Netanyahu after attack

Tel Aviv (dpa)Â - IsraeliÂ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the terrorist attack in London, pledging his "commitment to fight this scourge - this scourge that knows no bounds."



"(The attackers) will not terrorize us - they will only harden our resolve to defeat them," said Netanyahu. "And together, together here in Africa, in the Middle East, in Europe, everywhere - together, we will defeat them faster."



