EXTRA SyrianÂ Kurdish leader says Turkish arrest warrant "lacks credibility"

Beirut (dpa) - Salih Muslim, the leader of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the main Syrian Kurdish political party, has denounced an arrest warrant for him issued by Turkey as a "political decision" and said he does not expect the matter to affect his work or travels.



The warrants relate to a car bombing in February in the Turkish capital Ankara, which left 30 people dead. The attack was claimed by the Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK), a Kurdish nationalist splinter group.



But Muslim said that his party operates only within a Syrian context. "The PYD has no links without outside operations," he told dpa by telephone from London, where he is attending meetings.



"We are fighting the Daesh and al-Nusra," he said, referring to Islamic State and al-Qaeda‘s Syrian wing. PYD and its armed wing are the United States‘ main allies in the ground war against Islamic State in Syria.



Muslim said Turkey has helped facilitate extremism in Syria and insisted the arrest warrant "lacks credibility."



