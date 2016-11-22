Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt
EXTRA SyrianÂ Kurdish leader says Turkish arrest warrant "lacks credibility"

Europe
22.11.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online    auf Facebook posten  Auf Twitter posten  
Beirut (dpa) - Salih Muslim, the leader of the Democratic Union PartyÂ (PYD), the main SyrianÂ Kurdish political party, has denounced an arrest warrant for him issued byÂ Turkey as a "political decision" and said he does not expect the matter to affect his work or travels.

The warrants relate to a car bombing in February in the Turkish capitalÂ Ankara, which left 30 people dead. The attack was claimed by the KurdistanÂ FreedomÂ Falcons (TAK), a Kurdish nationalist splinter group.

But Muslim said that his party operates only within a Syrian context. "The PYDÂ has no links without outside operations," he told dpa by telephone from London, where he is attending meetings.

"We are fighting the Daesh and al-Nusra," he said, referring to Islamic State and al-Qaeda‘s Syrian wing. PYD and its armed wing are the United States‘ main allies in the ground war against Islamic State inÂ Syria.

Muslim said Turkey has helped facilitate extremism in Syria and insisted the arrest warrant "lacks credibility."

dpa shg wh mjc

 

