EXTRA Suicide bomber suspected in St Petersburg train attack

Moscow (dpa) - Russian investigators suspect that a suicide bomber was responsible for the deadly explosion on an underground train in St Petersburg.



A man whose fragmented remains have been found in the train‘s third car could have detonated the bomb, the Investigative Committee‘s spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko says in comments carried by state news agencyÂ TASS.



"His identity has been established, but the data on him have not yet been disclosed in the interests of the investigation," she says.



