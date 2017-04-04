EXTRA St Petersburg governor clarifies Kazakh national in bombed train

Moscow (dpa) - St Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko‘s press service clarifies that one of the people in the bombed train was from Kazakhstan, not Tajikistan.



Three foreigners were affected, nationals of neighbouring Belarus and the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the press service says in comments carried by the Interfax news agency.



Poltavchenko was earlier quoted as saying one of those affected was from Tajikistan.



