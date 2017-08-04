EXTRA Russia story a 'totalÂ fabrication,' Trump says at rally

Los Angeles (dpa) - Accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 US election are a "totalÂ fabrication,"Â US President Donald Trump has said at a rally in Huntington, West Virginia.



"The Russia story is a totalÂ fabrication, it‘s just an excuse for the greatest loss in the history of American politics,"Â Trump said. "It just makes them feel better when they have nothing else to talk about."



"Most people know there were no Russians in our campaign, there never were,"Â Trump said, adding that the prosecutor - presumably special counsel Robert Mueller - should be looking at Hillary Clinton‘s emails. "We didn‘t win because of Russia, we won because of you."



"Democrat lawmakers will have to decide: They can continue their obsession with the Russian hoax or they can serve the interests of the American people,"Â Trump said.



