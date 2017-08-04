EXTRA Reports: Russia probe's special counsel issues grand jury subpoenas

Washington (dpa)Â - Robert Mueller, the special counsel for the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election, has issued grand jury subpoenas, local media has revealed.



Some of the subpoenas in recent weeks sought "documents related to the business dealings" of Michael Flynn, USÂ President Donald Trump‘s former national security advisor, the New York Times said, in a report that cited lawyers involved in the case.



Mueller is using one of the grand juries that regularly operate in Washington, rather than impanelling a special grand jury, the Times reported.



Other grand jury subpoenas sought "documents and testimony from people involved" in a 2016 meeting between the president‘s son Donald Trump Jr and a Russian lawyer, CNNÂ said in a report that cited a person familiar with the matter.



