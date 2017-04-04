EXTRA Report: St Petersburg attacker 'from Central Asia'

MoscowÂ (dpa) - One of the two suspects believed to have been involved in the StÂ Petersburg train bombing is a man from Central Asia, Russian media reported Monday.



The TASS news agency reported that a man and a young woman from Central Asia were possibly involved in the attack.



The Interfax news agency also reported there was a theory "in which the bomb was worn by a suicide attacker."



The man is reportedly 23 years old with ties to radical Islamists.



