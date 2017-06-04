EXTRA Police: Three people carried out deadly London attack

LondonÂ (dpa) - Police believe that only three people carried out the terrorist attack in London on Saturday but declined to give details on the suspects‘ identities.



"At the moment we believe there were three attackers, and we believe they are dead,"Â Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told reporters on Sunday.



"I can‘t tell you anything about identity of the suspects at the moment," Dick said, adding that authorities were seeking to establish whether anyone else was working with the three men.



