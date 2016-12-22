EXTRA Police raid Berlin mosque in manhunt for truck attacker

Berlin (dpa)Â - Berlin police have raided a mosque in the city‘s Moabit district in search of truck attack suspect Anis Amri, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper says.



Its report says that authorities used a stun grenade during the operation at the mosque, where Amri is known to have spent time after arriving in Germany in July of last year.



The mosque, known as Fussilet 33, has been listed as a hub for radical Islamists by Germany‘s domestic intelligence agency.



dpa hef ar



