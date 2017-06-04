EXTRA One Canadian among dead in London attack

Washington (dpa) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a Canadian is among the dead in the London terrorist attack.



Trudeau issued a statement condemning the "senseless attack," adding that he is "heartbroken" that a Canadian is among the seven dead.



Canada grieves with the families and friends of those killed and wishes those injured a speedy and full recovery, he said in the statement.



"These hateful acts do not deter us; they only strengthen our resolve," he added. "Canadians stand united with the British people. We will continue to work together with the United Kingdom and all our allies to fight terrorism and bring perpetrators to justice."



