EXTRA Nordic leaders condemn London attacks

Stockholm (dpa) - Nordic politicians have condemned the attacks in London, and expressed sympathy with the victims.



"Shocked and saddened by the news from London. Strongly condemn the attacks. Our thoughts go out to everyone affected," Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila said on Twitter.



Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen tweeted: "Appalling terrorists. It is so sick that words are missing. They must be fought with everything we have until rooted out #dkpol #LondonBridge"



"Another vicious terrorist attack in London last night. Solidarity with the the UK. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones," Sweden‘s Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom tweeted.



