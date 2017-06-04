EXTRA Merkel offers 'sympathy,' 'solidarity' to Britain after London attack

Berlin (dpa) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has offered her sympathy and solidarity to Britons after the terrorist attack in London.



"I‘m thinking with sympathy and solidarity in these hours of our British friends and all those in London," the chancellor said in a Sunday statement.



"My thoughts are with the victims of the attack and their families," she said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.



"Today, regardless of all barriers, we are united in horror and grief, but also in determination," she said, adding that Germany stood "firm and resolute" by Britain‘s side in the fight against terrorism.



