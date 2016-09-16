EXTRA Merkel: EU must respond through deeds to Â«critical situationÂ»

Bratislava (dpa) - The European Union is in a "critical situation," says German Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling for better action on security, the fight against terrorism and job creation to win back citizens‘ trust.



"The message out of Bratislava must be: We want to work together and we want to solve the problems that exist in Europe," she says ahead of informal talks with her fellow EU leaders.



"It is about showing through deeds that we can become better," Merkel adds, noting that action is needed in the next six months.



dpa tl hm sdl



