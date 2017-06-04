Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt
EXTRA London police: Officers fired 50 shots in 'life and death' moment

Europe
04.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online  
London (dpa) - Eight armed officers fired about 50 rounds at three attackers who were shot dead after they rammed a van into pedestrians and stabbedÂ people near London Bridge, London‘s Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

"The situation these officers were confronted with was critical - a matter of life and death - three armed men, wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, had already attacked and killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately," Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.

"Indeed I am not surprised that faced with what they must have feared were three suicide bombers - the firearms officers fired an unprecedented number of rounds to be completely confident they had neutralized those threats," said Rowley, who is also Britain‘s top counterterrorism officer.

 

Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
 
REISEPORTAL
IOC outlines new independent anti-doping test body
Pyeongchang, South Korea (dpa) - The International Olympic Committee advanced plans on Thursday to set up an independent anti-doping testing system following the drugs scandal in Russian sports.The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is also set to
Olympic medals at Tokyo 2020 to come from recycled
Berlin (dpa) - Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be made from recycled material as local organizers called on the Japanese population to donate "discarded or obsolete electronic devices" for the purpose."The organizing committee aims to
FEATURE That brief, shining moment when a country
The Olympic spirit is perhaps best in evidence when, for a brief, shining and historical moment, an outsider from a small nation grabs the glory with their first-ever medal.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Tears of joy, being overcome by emotion, instant fame,
Hungarian premier Orban: Budapest would be Â«one
Budapest (dpa) - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, currently attending the Rio Olympics, put in a word for Budapest‘s bid to host the 2024 summer games, promising a compact venue that would make "one large Olympic park" of Hungary‘s capital
Klinsmann praises oldie Hrubesch for work with
Berlin (dpa) - Former German national trainer Juergen Klinsmann called Olympic trainer Horst Hrubesch‘s work with his young football team "totally outstanding" as Germany heads into a gold medal final against hosts Brazil on Saturday.In remarks
NEWS FEATURE Furious Lavillenie hits out at Brazil
Thiago Braz da Silva won an improbable Olympic pole vault gold ahead of French top favourite Renaud Lavillenie, who is furious about the behaviour of the noisy crowd.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva stunned French top favourite Renaud
