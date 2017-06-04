EXTRA London police: Officers fired 50 shots in 'life and death' moment

London (dpa) - Eight armed officers fired about 50 rounds at three attackers who were shot dead after they rammed a van into pedestrians and stabbedÂ people near London Bridge, London‘s Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.



"The situation these officers were confronted with was critical - a matter of life and death - three armed men, wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, had already attacked and killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately," Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.



"Indeed I am not surprised that faced with what they must have feared were three suicide bombers - the firearms officers fired an unprecedented number of rounds to be completely confident they had neutralized those threats," said Rowley, who is also Britain‘s top counterterrorism officer.



