EXTRA London death toll rises to seven as police increase patrols
Europe
04.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
London (dpa) - The number of people killed in a terrorist attack in London has risen to seven, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told reporters on Sunday.
Police have increased patrols in the wake of the attack and urge Londoners and visitors to "remain calm"Â and "be very vigilant," Dick said.
"We need still to carry out a thorough search of the area," she said.
