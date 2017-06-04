EXTRA Labour Party set for Malta election win

Valletta (dpa) - Malta‘s Labour Party is heading towards a second mandate, according to the first counts from party agents early Sunday.



Joseph Muscat, 43, has seen off a challenge from Simon Busuttil, 48, from the centre-right Nationalist Party, after a tense four-week election campaign.Â



"It is clear that the people have chosen to stay the course," Muscat told the state broadcaster, shortly after initial counts showed his party leading by up to eight per cent.Â



Busuttil conceded the defeat within an hour of vote counting.Â Official results are expected later on Sunday. Â



