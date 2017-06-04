EXTRA Juncker:Â London attack "will not undermine ... our democracies"

Brussels (dpa)Â - A terrorist attack in central London that left seven people dead "will not undermine our resilience, our compassion or our democracies," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Sunday.



"The European Union, its member states and its allies around the world will stand with (the people of London) in solidarity," he said.



"Together we will continue to uphold the values that make us peaceful, democratic, open and tolerant societies," Juncker added.



