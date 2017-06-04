EXTRA Health officials: 21 people in critical condition after London attack

London (dpa) - Twenty-one people remain in critical condition following the terrorist attack in central London, health officials said on Sunday.



A total of 36 of the 48 people taken to London hospitals are still under treatment following the vehicle and knifeÂ attack, which killed seven people, NHS England said.



"The NHS has again shown that we are ready and able to respond to such attacks, thanks to the professionalism and bravery of our staff," NHS England Chief Executive Simon Stevens said in a statement.



"While so far there has been minimal wider impact on services overall, we continue to keep the situation under close review as events unfold, and ask people in the capital to continue to use NHS services wisely," Stevens said.



