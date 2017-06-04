EXTRA Britain to hold minute's silence Tuesday for victims of London attack

London (dpa) - The British government said itÂ will hold a one-minute silence on Tuesday to remember victims of the terrorist attack in London.



The one-minute silence at 11 am (1000 GMT) will beÂ "in remembrance of those who lost their lives and all others affected by the attacks in London on Saturday night," the government said in in a statement.



All government offices will observe the silence and other organizations are encouraged to follow suit, it said.



