EU's Tusk warns crisis-plagued Macedonia: 'Find a solution'

Belgrade (dpa) - EU President Donald Tusk on Monday urged Macedonia‘s leaders to end their feuding, put a new government in place and begin steering the country out of a prolonged crisis that has rekindled ethnic tensions.



"This protracted crisis is holding your country back from your Euro-Atlantic path [EU and NATOÂ membership]," Tusk said after meeting President Gorge Ivanov. "It is for you to find a solution based on democratic principles, decency and common sense."



Macedonia held snap polls on December 11 within a deal the European Union brokered in 2015 to end a political crisis.Â



But the elections produced a nearly hung parliament in which the nationalist VMRO party, in power since 2006, blockedÂ the opposition Social Democrats (SDSM) from taking over.



The SDMS, which with 49 of the 120 seats in parliament has two fewer than the VMRO, forged a coalition with three parties from the ethnic Albanian minority for a majority in parliament.



But Ivanov, an ally of VMRO leader Nikola Gruevski, refused to designate SDSM chief Zoran Zaev as prime minister.Â



He and Gruevski accuseÂ Zaev and Albanian parties of intent to dismember Macedonia because their coalition deal includes the promotion of Albanian to the status of the second official language, alongside Macedonian, in the entire country.



"My position remains unchanged," Ivanov said after meeting Tusk.



