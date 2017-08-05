Erdogan sets mandatory uniform for alleged coup plotters in court

Istanbul (dpa) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Saturday the two types of mandatory dress prisoners will be forced to wear to court if they are facing charges of involvement in last year‘s abortive coup or terrorist cases.



Speaking at a rally in Malatya, eastern Turkey, for the opening of a stadium, Erdogan said the alleged putschists would wear brown overalls, while terrorism suspects would be given brown pants and jackets.



"From now on, there is no coming dressed as they want," Erdogan said, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency. He described the uniform colour asÂ "almond."



The furore began when one man on trial for alleged involvement in the coup wore a popular T-shirt with the word "hero" on it. Several people have since been arrested for wearing shirts containing the word.



Erdogan subsequently vowed that those going to court for these cases would be forced to wear single-issue uniforms, saying it would be like in the US prison atÂ Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



