Erdogan says Turkish military operations in north Syria will continue

Istanbul (dpa) - The Turkish military operation in north Syria will continue, President Recep TayyipÂ Erdogan said on Monday, a week after the prime minister said the main operation had come to an end.



"We have finalized the first phase of Euphrates Shield Operation," Erdogan said inÂ Trabzon on Turkey‘s Black Sea coast.



"There will be more after this. Now we are making preparations for new operations to clamp down on terror groups in other regions too. We will give the new operations new names," he said.



The Turkish government has confirmed that Turkish troops remain inÂ Syria following the end of Euphrates Shield.



Prime Minister BinaliÂ Yildirim last week declared the operation to have met its objectives and reached its conclusion, ahead of a visit byÂ USÂ Secretary of State RexÂ Tillerson.



The cross-border operation was launched inÂ August to tackle Islamic State along the Syrian border and to counter the YPG, a Syrian Kurdish militia.



Euphrates Shield has put about 2,000 square kilometres in northern Syria under the control of Turkish troops and Syrian rebel factions. The government in Damascus deems it an occupation.



The operation pushed Islamic State off the border and prevented the YPG from connecting two areas of territory under its control.



The YPG remains the main US ally in Syria in the war against Islamic State, much to Turkey‘s consternation.



