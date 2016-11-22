Dozens of flights axed in Germany amid Eurowings cabin crew strike
Europe
22.11.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Berlin (dpa) - Dozens of flights were cancelled in Germany on Tuesday as cabin crew at Lufthansa‘s budget carrier, Eurowings, walked off the job in Dusseldorf and Hamburg to protest pay and conditions.
Members of the Eurowings cabin crew would stay away from work between 5 am (0400 GMT) and 8 pm on Tuesday, according to Verdi, a German labour union with some 2.2 million members.
A spokesman for Dusseldorf airport said that 50 of 88 scheduled flights had been cancelled, and that some of the remaining flights would be subject to rescheduling or delays.
German pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit has called for a strike at Lufthansa on Wednesday that will affect all long- and short-haul flights from Germany. It is the 14th in a years-long dispute.
It was prompted by a breakdown in salary negotiations for Lufthansa‘s 5,400 pilots and co-pilots. The union last week rejected a suggestion from Lufthansa to appoint an arbitrator for salary negotiations.
