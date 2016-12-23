Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt

DEVELOPING Two men arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning terrorist attack

Europe
23.12.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online  
Duisburg, Germany (dpa) - Two men have been arrested in the German city of Duisburg on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack, police said early Friday.

The 28 and 31-year-old brothers were suspected to have been planning an attack on the Centro shopping centre in Oberhausen.

The news comes as police hunt the Tunisian man suspected of having driven a truck through a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.

 

