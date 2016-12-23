DEVELOPING Two men arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning terrorist attack
Europe
23.12.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Duisburg, Germany (dpa) - Two men have been arrested in the German city of Duisburg on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack, police said early Friday.
The 28 and 31-year-old brothers were suspected to have been planning an attack on the Centro shopping centre in Oberhausen.
The news comes as police hunt the Tunisian man suspected of having driven a truck through a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.
The 28 and 31-year-old brothers were suspected to have been planning an attack on the Centro shopping centre in Oberhausen.
The news comes as police hunt the Tunisian man suspected of having driven a truck through a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.
Kommentare zu diesem Artikel
Diesen Artikel empfehlen
Weitere Artikel zu diesem Thema
Germany
22.12.2016
Europe
22.12.2016
Europe
22.12.2016
Europe
22.12.2016
Europe
22.12.2016
Europe
22.12.2016
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Nachrichtenportal
NACHRICHTEN
Berlin/Rome (dpa)Â - Berlin truck attack suspect Anis Amri has been shot dead in Milan, the ANSAÂ news agency and Italy‘s Corriere della Sera newspaper reported Friday.There has been a four-day Europe-wide manhunt for Amri, a 24-year-old
Berlin (dpa)Â - Berlin truck attack suspect Anis Amri has been shot dead in Milan, the ANSAÂ news agency and Italy‘s Corriere della Sera newspaper reported Friday.There has been a four-day Europe-wide manhunt for Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian
Berlin (dpa) - German police have carried out another search of a Berlin mosque where truck attack suspect Anis Amri was reportedly sighted, according to a dpa reporter at the scene.Several people were seen escorted from inside the mosque into a
Berlin (dpa) - German authorities believe Anis Amri is still hiding in Berlin after CCTV images showed the prime suspect in a deadly truck attack outside a mosque in the German capital‘s Moabit district.Tagesspiegel newspaper cited
Moscow (dpa) - RussianÂ President Vladimir Putin was holding his annual press conference on Friday, a typically hours-long event to highlight major issues concerning the country as the new year approaches.This year the presser is overshadowed by the
Vienna (dpa) - Credit Suisse says it has settled its mortgage fraud dispute with USÂ authorities, in a deal that will cost the major Swiss bank 5.3 billion dollars.The lender will pay a penalty of 2.48 billion dollars.In addition, Credit Suisse will
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
REISEPORTAL
The Olympic spirit is perhaps best in evidence when, for a brief, shining and historical moment, an outsider from a small nation grabs the glory with their first-ever medal.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Tears of joy, being overcome by emotion, instant fame,
Budapest (dpa) - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, currently attending the Rio Olympics, put in a word for Budapest‘s bid to host the 2024 summer games, promising a compact venue that would make "one large Olympic park" of Hungary‘s capital
Berlin (dpa) - Former German national trainer Juergen Klinsmann called Olympic trainer Horst Hrubesch‘s work with his young football team "totally outstanding" as Germany heads into a gold medal final against hosts Brazil on Saturday.In remarks
Thiago Braz da Silva won an improbable Olympic pole vault gold ahead of French top favourite Renaud Lavillenie, who is furious about the behaviour of the noisy crowd.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva stunned French top favourite Renaud
Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva won Olympic pole vault gold for hosts Brazil shortly before midnight to wrap up a Monday which started with Poland‘s Anita Wlodarczyk winning the hammer throw with another world record at the Rio
Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago da Silva outfoxes mighty Renaud Lavillenie to claim a stunning pole vault gold for Olympic hosts Brazil.Da Silva soared a personal best 6.03 metres in front of an ecstatic crowd shortly before midnight to beat the
|
Palma
(23.12.2016 11:33)
11 / 17 °C
|
|
|powered by wetter.com
Stock News