DEVELOPING Police arrest 12 in east London after terrorist attack

London (dpa) - Police have arrested 12 suspectsÂ linked to SaturdayÂ night‘s terrorist attack in central London, the Metropolitan Police said.



Counter-terrorism police raided several addresses in the east London suburb of BarkingÂ on Sunday, the force said, adding that searches were continuing there.



At least seven people died and dozens were injured after attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market.



The attackÂ ended after police shot dead three suspected terrorists.



