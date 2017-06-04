DEVELOPING May: London incidents treated as 'potential terrorism'

London (dpa) -Â Prime Minister Theresa May said apparently linked incidents in central LondonÂ late Saturday were being treated as a "potential act of terrorism."



Armed police openedÂ fire during a stabbing incident atÂ Borough Market after respondingÂ to a van crashing into pedestrians on nearbyÂ London Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said.



The BBCÂ quoted officers deployed near London Bridge asÂ saying there was "more than one fatality" and reported that the policeÂ were searching for three suspects.



