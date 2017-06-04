DEVELOPING May: British authorities have disrupted five plots since March

London (dpa)Â - British authorities have disrupted five credible plots since March, British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday, a day after seven people were killed in a terrorist attack near London Bridge.



Recent attacks in Britain - at Westminister Bridge in March, in Manchester last month and Saturday‘s attack at London Bridge - have not been connected, but they indicate a "new trend" that cannot be ignored, May said.



"We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are,"Â May said. "Things need to change."



