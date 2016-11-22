DEVELOPING Lufthansa cancels 876 flights ahead of pilot strike on Wednesday

Berlin (dpa) - German airline Lufthansa says it has cancelled 876 flights ahead of a pilot strike scheduled for Wednesday.



Some 100,000 passengers will be affected by the cancellations, which include 51 long-haul flights, Lufthansa says in a statement, adding that it will try to find its customers flights with other airlines or alternative modes of transport.



The strike is the 14th in a years-long dispute.



It was prompted by a breakdown in salary negotiations for Lufthansa‘s 5,400 pilots and co-pilots. The union last week rejected a suggestion from Lufthansa to appoint an arbitrator for salary negotiations.



dpa hef ar



