Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt


Bundesliga-Tickets mit Garantie!


ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿
Hotelsuche in 
 

DEVELOPING Italy's MPS bank says recapitalization bid has failed

Europe
22.12.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online    auf Facebook posten  Auf Twitter posten  
Rome (dpa) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) says its recapitalization bid has failed, meaning that it will have to be rescued by the government.

The Tuscan bank says in a statement carried by the ANSA news agency that its four-day attempt to raise 5 billion euros (5.2 billion dollars) in fresh capital "did not end successfully."

MPSÂ was founded in 1472 and is considered the world‘s oldest lender. It is saddled with a mountain of bad loans and needs money to cover losses on them.

 

Kommentare zu diesem Artikel
 
Neuer Kommentar
Name *
Email * (wird nicht Ã¶ffentlich angezeigt)
Kommentar
* Pflichtangaben
 
Diesen Artikel empfehlen
ï»¿
Absender Empfänger Nachricht (optional)
Name
E-Mail

Name
E-Mail
   
 
Weitere Artikel zu diesem Thema
 
Europe
08.12.2016
Frankfurt (dpa) - The European Central Bank extends its monthly bond-buying programme by six months and decides to cut the amount it spends under the scheme from 80 billion euros (86 billion dollars) to 60 billion euros per month.
weiter
Europe
08.12.2016
Frankfurt (dpa) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi says he is "confident" that Italy‘s authorities will solve banking sector problems, regardless of the country‘s political crisis.He said Italian lenders‘
weiter
Europe
08.12.2016
Berlin (dpa) - There is an increasing danger that Italy could leave the eurozone, triggering another financial crisis on the economically and politically battered continent, Ifo institute head Clemens Fuest said."The danger that Italy continues to
weiter
Europe
05.12.2016
Tokyo (dpa) - Japanese stocks closed slightly lower on Monday, but did not reach the lows expected by some analysts following Italy‘s failed referendum vote. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average dropped by 151.09 points, or 0.82 per cent, to
weiter
Europe
15.11.2016
Rome (dpa) - The Italian economy returned to growth in the third quarter of the year, official data showed Tuesday, sparing Prime Minister Matteo Renzi from heading into a key referendum vote under the cloud of negative economic news.On a quarterly
weiter
Europe
08.11.2016
Rome (dpa) - McDonald‘s wants 18 million euros (20 million dollars) from the city of Florence in damages for its refusal to authorize a new branch of the US fast-food giant outside the Renaissance city‘s cathedral, arguably its most
weiter
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Nachrichtenportal
 
NACHRICHTEN
1ST LEAD Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in
Berlin/Rome (dpa)Â - Berlin truck attack suspect Anis Amri has been shot dead in Milan, the ANSAÂ news agency and Italy‘s Corriere della Sera newspaper reported Friday.There has been a four-day Europe-wide manhunt for Amri, a 24-year-old
DEVELOPING Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead
Berlin (dpa)Â - Berlin truck attack suspect Anis Amri has been shot dead in Milan, the ANSAÂ news agency and Italy‘s Corriere della Sera newspaper reported Friday.There has been a four-day Europe-wide manhunt for Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian
EXTRA German police carry out further raid at
Berlin (dpa) - German police have carried out another search of a Berlin mosque where truck attack suspect Anis Amri was reportedly sighted, according to a dpa reporter at the scene.Several people were seen escorted from inside the mosque into a
REFILE German investigators believe truck attack
Berlin (dpa) - German authorities believe Anis Amri is still hiding in Berlin after CCTV images showed the prime suspect in a deadly truck attack outside a mosque in the German capital‘s Moabit district.Tagesspiegel newspaper cited
Putin holds major press conference days after
Moscow (dpa) - RussianÂ President Vladimir Putin was holding his annual press conference on Friday, a typically hours-long event to highlight major issues concerning the country as the new year approaches.This year the presser is overshadowed by the
EXTRA Credit Suisse reaches 5.3-billion-dollar
Vienna (dpa) - Credit Suisse says it has settled its mortgage fraud dispute with USÂ authorities, in a deal that will cost the major Swiss bank 5.3 billion dollars.The lender will pay a penalty of 2.48 billion dollars.In addition, Credit Suisse will
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
 
REISEPORTAL
FEATURE That brief, shining moment when a country
The Olympic spirit is perhaps best in evidence when, for a brief, shining and historical moment, an outsider from a small nation grabs the glory with their first-ever medal.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Tears of joy, being overcome by emotion, instant fame,
Hungarian premier Orban: Budapest would be Â«one
Budapest (dpa) - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, currently attending the Rio Olympics, put in a word for Budapest‘s bid to host the 2024 summer games, promising a compact venue that would make "one large Olympic park" of Hungary‘s capital
Klinsmann praises oldie Hrubesch for work with
Berlin (dpa) - Former German national trainer Juergen Klinsmann called Olympic trainer Horst Hrubesch‘s work with his young football team "totally outstanding" as Germany heads into a gold medal final against hosts Brazil on Saturday.In remarks
NEWS FEATURE Furious Lavillenie hits out at Brazil
Thiago Braz da Silva won an improbable Olympic pole vault gold ahead of French top favourite Renaud Lavillenie, who is furious about the behaviour of the noisy crowd.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva stunned French top favourite Renaud
3RD LEAD Da Silva delights Brazil with vault gold;
Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva won Olympic pole vault gold for hosts Brazil shortly before midnight to wrap up a Monday which started with Poland‘s Anita Wlodarczyk winning the hammer throw with another world record at the Rio
EXTRA Brazil's Da Silva shocks Lavillenie with
Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago da Silva outfoxes mighty Renaud Lavillenie to claim a stunning pole vault gold for Olympic hosts Brazil.Da Silva soared a personal best 6.03 metres in front of an ecstatic crowd shortly before midnight to beat the
Wetter

Eindhoven


(23.12.2016 11:36)

4 / 6 °C


24.12.2016
5 / 8 °C
25.12.2016
6 / 12 °C
powered by wetter.com
Stock News

banner

banner

banner

banner

banner

© europe online publishing house GmbH, Weiden, Germany, info@europeonline-magazine.eu | Impressum