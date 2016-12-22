DEVELOPING Italy's MPS bank says recapitalization bid has failed

Rome (dpa) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) says its recapitalization bid has failed, meaning that it will have to be rescued by the government.



The Tuscan bank says in a statement carried by the ANSA news agency that its four-day attempt to raise 5 billion euros (5.2 billion dollars) in fresh capital "did not end successfully."



MPSÂ was founded in 1472 and is considered the world‘s oldest lender. It is saddled with a mountain of bad loans and needs money to cover losses on them.



