Kommentare zu diesem Artikel
Diesen Artikel empfehlen
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
REISEPORTAL
Pyeongchang, South Korea (dpa) - The International Olympic Committee advanced plans on Thursday to set up an independent anti-doping testing system following the drugs scandal in Russian sports.The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is also set to
Berlin (dpa) - Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be made from recycled material as local organizers called on the Japanese population to donate "discarded or obsolete electronic devices" for the purpose."The organizing committee aims to
Santa Claus gives his much-awaited speech in the annual Christmas opening in his official hometown Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland 19th November. This year you can join the festivities directly from your own sofa! Christmas opening festivities
This website has been hacked by ShotZz. I have all user information including passwords Hello. This website has been hacked by ShotZz. This website has been hacked through sql-injection. The database was also hacked giving me everyones
The Olympic spirit is perhaps best in evidence when, for a brief, shining and historical moment, an outsider from a small nation grabs the glory with their first-ever medal.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Tears of joy, being overcome by emotion, instant fame,
Budapest (dpa) - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, currently attending the Rio Olympics, put in a word for Budapest‘s bid to host the 2024 summer games, promising a compact venue that would make "one large Olympic park" of Hungary‘s capital
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Nachrichtenportal
NACHRICHTEN
Paris (dpa) - A general strike was due to start Monday in Guiana, multiple French media reported, with protesters manning roadblocks at various points in the French South American territory and flights to and from the capital Cayenne cancelled.Guiana
Moscow (dpa) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been fined the equivalent of about 350 dollars for organizing an unsanctioned rally in central Moscow."The court has ruled to declare Navalny guilty and set the punishment as a fine of
Brussels (dpa) - The merger of US-based chemical companies Dow and DuPont, estimated to be worth 129 billion euros (140 billion dollars), was approved by the European Commision on Monday.Margrethe Vestager, the EU commissioner in charge of
Istanbul (dpa) - Turkish prosecutors have opened an investigation into a protest banner that showed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a gun to his head at a demonstration in Switzerland, in yet another spat between Turkey and European
Berlin (dpa) - German business confidence climbed to near a six-year high in March amid growing optimism about the outlook for Europe‘s biggest economy, data released on Monday showed.The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its closely
Berlin (dpa) - German business confidence climbed to near a six-year high in March amid growing optimism about the outlook for Europe‘s biggest economy, data released on Monday showed.The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its closely
|
Olomouc
(27.03.2017 14:28)
0 / 13 °C
|
|
|powered by wetter.com
Stock News