DEVELOPING GermanyÂ confirms suspect's fingerprints found in Berlin attack truck
Europe
22.12.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Berlin (dpa) - German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said Thursday that the fingerprints of a suspect being sought in the Berlin truck attack were found inside the vehicle.
He was speaking alongside Chancellor Angela Merkel and Justice Minister Heiko Maas in the German capital after the trio was briefed by the federal criminal police.
Merkel said she was "proud" of the German people‘s "level-headed" response to the attack.
German authorities are urgently seeking Anis Amri, a Tunisian national whose immigration papers were found inside the truck used to plough through a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.
German authorities are urgently seeking Anis Amri, a Tunisian national whose immigration papers were found inside the truck used to plough through a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.
