Deutsche Bank settles US mortgage fraud investigation

Frankfurt (dpa) - Deutsche Bank said Friday it had agreed to pay 7.2 billion dollars to settle an investigation of fraud cases involving the sale of mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.



The bank issued a statement early Friday saying it would pay a civil penalty of 3.1 billion dollars to the US Department of Justice (DoJ), as well as 4.1 billion dollars in relief to customers in the US.



In September, the DoJ demanded 14 billion dollars from Deutsche Bank to settle the investigation.



In response, the company had said it had "no intent" to settle for that amount, but hoped to reach an amount "materially lower."



In the lead-up to the 2008 US financial crisis that triggered a global recession, USÂ banks and investment firms sold deceptive mortgage-backed securities.



The availability of easy loans for home purchases triggered a housing bubble that started collapsing in 2007.



The three biggest US banks - JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup - each reached settlements with the USÂ government totalling billions of dollars.



