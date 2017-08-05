Detained Turkish journalist's employer lodges human rights complaint
Europe
05.08.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Berlin (dpa) - German newspaper Die Welt has filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg as part of efforts to secure the release of its employee, journalist Deniz Yucel, who is currently imprisoned in Turkey.
Publishing house WeltN24 objected to what it considered a violation of its freedom of reporting, Die Welt reported on Saturday.
The newspaper cited the groundless imprisonment of their correspondent, which has now lasted six months, and which makes "immediate on-site reporting from Turkey impossible," as the justification for the complaint lodged Friday.
Stephanie Caspar, CEO of WeltN24, pointed to another important step in the ongoing case: Yucel had lodged a complaint to the Strasbourg court of his own accord in April, and in July, the court had prompted the Turkish government to submit a statement.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told the newspaper in June that he would call for a quick decision from the human rights court, and that such a decision would also give the Turkish government a chance to save face.
Turkey has accused Yucel of "terrorist propaganda" and "incitement of the population."
Scores of media workers have been put behind bars in Turkey as part of a far-reaching crackdown in response to last year‘s failed military coup.
