Cyprus peace talks end inconclusively in Switzerland
Europe
22.11.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Mont Pelerin, Switzerland (dpa) - Two days of peace talks between the leaders of the Greek and Turkish halves of Cyprus ended inconclusively early Tuesday in Switzerland, sources close to the negotiations told dpa.
The two sides were meeting in the resort town of Mont Pelerin to decide which territories would be returned to Greek Cypriots after more than 40 years of occupation by Turkish troops.
A statement from the UN Spokesperson in Cyprus said that Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, and the leader of the Greek side, Nikos Anastasiades, had been engaged in "serious and sustained negotiations."
But, it said, they had "not been able to achieve the necessary further convergences on criteria for territorial adjustment that would have paved the way for the last phase of the talks."
It also said that the two sides would return to Cyprus and "reflect on the way forward."
It was initially unclear if and where the talks might continue in the future.
Ankara and Turkish-dominated northern Cyprus want Turkey to remain a protective power, with Turkish troops stationed on the island.
Greek Cypriots and Athens reject this idea and they also demand that future internal borders should be clearly defined on maps.
Cyprus is an EU member, but EUÂ law applies only in the internationally recognized Greek south of the island. The northern part is only recognized by the Turkish government.
The island has been separated since a Greek coup d‘etat and a subsequent Turkish military invasion in 1974.
Located in the eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus is of strategic importance as it straddles Europe‘s border with the Middle East.
The two ethnic groups on the island would have to approve any final agreement in separate referenda.
