CHRONOLOGY The downfall of the world's oldest bank: MPS' 2007-2016 troubles

Rome (dpa) - Italy‘s Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) was founded in 1472 and is considered the world‘s oldest bank. It is on the brink of needing a government rescue to keep going. Here are some of the key dates that punctuated its crisis:



November 2007: MPS announces a 9-billion-euro (9.3-billion-dollar) takeover deal of Antonveneta, a smaller peer, to bolster its position as Italy‘s third-largest bank. Seller Banco Santander of Spain had bought Antonveneta for 6.6 billion euros a few weeks earlier.



Early 2008: MPS funds Antonveneta deal, whose cost is revised upwards to 10.1 billion euros, with a 5-billion-euro recapitalization, bond issuances and other financial instruments, and a bridge loan from other banks.



September 2008: Start of the global financial crash.



Early 2009: MPS seeks a 1.9-billion-euro loan from the government to bolster its finances.



June 2011: MPSÂ recapitalizes with 2.15 billion euros ahead of European banking stress tests. Six months later, European regulators find a 3.3-billion-euro capital shortfall due to losses on holdings of Italian sovereign bonds.



First half of 2012: New management is brought in after Bank of Italy inspections reveal problems and a 4.7-billion-euro loss is reported for 2011. The new chairman is Alessandro Profumo, replacing Giuseppe Mussari, and Fabrizio Viola is the new chief executive.



January 2013: Secret trades in derivatives used to hide 2009 losses are revealed by Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano.Â MPS board asks for a new 3.9-billion-euro loan from the government, partly to repay the 2009 loan.



March 2013: MPS posts 2012 losses of 3.2 billion euros, including losses on derivative trades.



March 2014: MPS posts 2013 losses of 1.4 billion euros.



June 2014: MPS completes 5-billion-euro recapitalization, pays back 3.1 billion euros of state loans.



October 2014: MPS fails European stress tests again, and is told to raise 2.1 billion euros in fresh capital.



October 2014: Mussari and two other former top managers are found guilty of financial crimes and sentenced each to three years and six months‘ imprisonment. The ruling is still subject to appeal.



February 2015: MPS reports a record 5.3-billion-euro loss in 2014.



June 2015: MPS completes 3-billion-euro recapitalization and uses part of the money to complete repayment of state loans. As part of the transaction, the Italian government acquires a 4-per-cent stake in the bank.



August 2015: Chairman Profumo resigns and is replaced by Massimo Tononi.



January 2016: MPS posts a 390-million-euro profit for 2015, the first positive annual result since 2010. Then-premier Matteo Renzi says the bank is "healthy" and represents a good investment.



July 2016: MPS fails European stress tests again, announces another 5-billion-euro recapitalization and the sale of 27.7 billion euros of bad loans as main planks of a definitive rescue plan.



September 2016: Chief executive Fabrizio Viola and chairman Tononi resign are replaced respectively by Marco Morelli and Alessandro Falciai.



October 2016: MPSÂ announces loss of 849 million euros in January-September.



December 2016: European Central Bank refuses to extend an end-of-year deadline for MPS to complete its latest recapitalization. The recapitalization fails, setting the bank on course for a government rescue and de-facto nationalization.



