CHRONOLOGY Terrorist attacks on metro systems, trains in the last two decades

Europe
03.04.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online    auf Facebook posten  Auf Twitter posten  
Berlin (dpa) - Metro systems and underground trains have been the target of terrorist attacks in the past, including several in Russia and other former Soviet states. A list of the most devastating attacks of the last 20 years:

BRUSSELS, March 2016: Three bombings, at Maelbeek metro station and Brussels airport, kill 32 people, including three suicide bombers, and leave more than 320 wounded.

MINSK, April 2011: Fifteen people are killed and 150 wounded in a bomb attack on the metro in Minsk. 

MOSCOW, March 2010: Suicide bombers blow themselves up in two carriages of the Moscow metro, killing 40. Dokka Umarov, the leader of Islamist militants in the North Caucasus region, claims responsibility for the attack.

LONDON, July 2005: Four bombers blow themselves up in three London Underground trains and a double-decker bus, leaving 56 people dead and about 700 injured.

MOSCOW, August 2004: A bomb goes off at the entrance of a busy Moscow metro station, killing 11 people including the bomber and her accomplice, a wanted terrorist from the Russian republic of Karachay-Cherkessia, in the North Caucus region. Around 50 people were injured.

MOSCOW, February 2004: At least 40 passengers are killed in a suspected Chechen suicide attack in a fully occupied underground train carriage. Scores were injured.

MOSCOW, June 1996: A bomb explodes under a seat on a Moscow metro line, killing four and injuring 12.

 

