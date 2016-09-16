Britain closes Ankara embassy over security concerns, follows Germans
16.09.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Istanbul (dpa) - The British Embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara was closed on Friday for unexplained "security reasons," the Foreign Office said.
Germany this week closed its embassy and consular officers in Turkey over security concerns, according to Bild newspaper. The closures coincide with a reduced working week anyway due to an Islamic holiday.
"The British Embassy Ankara will be closed to the public on Friday 16 September for security reasons," the statement from the British Foreign Office said, also repeating its warning to avoid travel to areas close to the border with Syria and the restive south-east of the country.
"Security force operations against the PKK and related groups are ongoing in Diyarbakir. The FCO advise against all travel to the city of Diyarbakir," the statement said, referring to the Kurdistan Workers‘ Party.
Diyarbakir is the main city in the largely Kurdish south-east of Turkey.
Turkey has been hit by numerous terrorist attacks this year, including in Ankara and Istanbul. In July, the country suffered a bloody coup attempt.
Bratislava (dpa) - All EU leaders except for British Prime Minister Theresa May were meeting on Friday to chart the future course of their bloc following Britain‘s shock decision to withdraw.Here is a selection of quotes from those attending
Berlin (dpa) - Angela Merkel‘s key ally renewed his call on Friday for the German chancellor to change her stance on refugees after a poll showed the majority of Germans backed his demand for a limit to be imposed on the number of migrants
Istanbul (dpa) - Israel has 200 nuclear weapons, former US secretary of state Colin Powell said in a leaked email, part of a trove that has been released online.Powell himself has confirmed the emails are real. The message in question pertains to the
London (dpa) - An investigation has accused four British soldiers of "a manifest disregard of life" after they forced four teenagers suspected of looting into a canal in the Iraqi city of Basra in 2003 and left one of them to drown.The soldiers
Berlin (dpa) - The majority of Germans back calls for an upper limit to be placed on the number of refugees entering the country, an issue that has divided Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s conservative political bloc.A survey drawn up by pollsters
Bratislava (dpa) - EU leaders were crafting Friday a new vision for the future of their bloc, at a summit in Bratislava where they were asked to be "brutally honest" given public disillusion with the European Union and Britain‘s shock decision
