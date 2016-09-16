Britain closes Ankara embassy over security concerns, follows Germans

Istanbul (dpa) - The British Embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara was closed on Friday for unexplained "security reasons," the Foreign Office said.



Germany this week closed its embassy and consular officers in Turkey over security concerns, according to Bild newspaper. The closures coincide with a reduced working week anyway due to an Islamic holiday.



"The British Embassy Ankara will be closed to the public on Friday 16 September for security reasons," the statement from the British Foreign Office said, also repeating its warning to avoid travel to areas close to the border with Syria and the restive south-east of the country.



"Security force operations against the PKK and related groups are ongoing in Diyarbakir. The FCO advise against all travel to the city of Diyarbakir," the statement said, referring to the Kurdistan Workers‘ Party.



Diyarbakir is the main city in the largely Kurdish south-east of Turkey.



Turkey has been hit by numerous terrorist attacks this year, including in Ankara and Istanbul. In July, the country suffered a bloody coup attempt.



