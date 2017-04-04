Brexit is 'irresponsible,' says Steinmeier at EU Parliament

Strasbourg (dpa) - Britain‘s decision to leave the European Union is "irresponsible," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Tuesday during his first address to the EuropeanÂ Parliament in Strasbourg.



"It is irresponsible to say that in this world, a European country can make its voice and its economic interests heard without the EU," said Steinmeier, who was sworn into office last month.



Speaking to lawmakers from all the European Union‘s member states, including Britain, Steinmeier said that European countries had to unite to face off the threat that right-wing populism poses to their democracies.



"Populists paint the world black and white and turn fears into political capital," he said, according to a transcript of the speech.



Steinmeier addressed USÂ President Donald Trump‘s statement that Germany was using the bloc as a vehicle for its own interests, saying that "Europe‘s power is not based on the leadership of individuals but on the responsibility of everyone."



