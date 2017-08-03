Bank of England holds rate at 0.25 per cent as Brexit tests economy

London (dpa) - The Bank of England is holding its base lending rate at 0.25 per cent, warning households of a period of "sluggishness" as Brexit uncertainty impacts business, the central bank said Thursday.



The monetary policy committee of Britain‘s central bank voted by six to two in favour of maintaining the current rate amid "a current period of sluggishness" in economic growth.



Living wages were meanwhile expected to be squeezed by high inflation caused by the fall in sterling since Britain‘s referendum on EU membership last year, the bank said in its quarterly inflation report.



The bank revised its forecasts for growth in 2017 down to 1.7 per cent from a previously forecast 1.9 per cent, and trimmed expected growth for 2018 by 0.1 percentage points to 1.6 per cent.



"As the Brexit negotiations proceed, the assumption of a smooth transition to a new economic relationship with the EU will be tested," Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said.



Carney added that Britain‘s pending departure from the European Union was "causing some companies to delay decisions about building capacity and entering new markets."



As a result, the bank said "some tightening of monetary policy" may be required, hinting at a hike in the coming years in order for Britain to return to its 2-per-cent inflation target.



The bank rate has been held at 0.25 per cent since August 2016, when the bank announced its first rate cut since 2009 amid warnings of a rise in financial risks since Britain‘s vote to leave the EU.



