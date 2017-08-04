BACKGROUND Who has challenged Putin for the presidency and where are they now?

Moscow (dpa) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a secure grip on power since he was first elected to the office in a popular vote in 2000 as Boris Yeltsin‘s endorsed successor.



After Putin‘s second consecutive term in 2008, when he was legally obligated to step aside, his longtime friend Dmitry Medvedev was elected president.



Putin remained in power as prime minister, during which time Russia‘s constitution was changed to enable the head of state to serve six-year terms. Putin was then elected president again in 2012.



While Putin‘s position has remained secure with continually high popularity ratings, several prominent politicians have challenged him. Where are they now?



Alexei Navalny



The leader of a galvanized protest movement against Putin‘s rule, Navalny has announced his intention to challenge the head of state in next year‘s election.



Navalny has been arrested amid major protests in Moscow in recent months and been attacked twice with green antiseptic splashed in his face, causing significant vision loss in one eye.



Navalny, who came in second in Moscow‘s 2013 mayoral race, will likely be prevented from running against Putin. A criminal conviction on embezzlement charges that he has adamantly denounced as trumped up could keep him off the ballot.



Mikhail Khodorkovsky



Once Russia‘s richest man, Khodorkovsky was imprisoned for a decade on tax evasion charges that his supporters have denounced as an attempt to thwart his political ambitions.



The former oil tycoon was pardoned by Putin in 2013 and allowed to leave the country. In the following months Khodorkovsky announced that he would like to become Russia‘s leader.



Khodorkovsky, who has been granted residency in Switzerland, remotely manages an activist group, Open Russia, which seeks to promote democracy in his homeland.



Boris Nemtsov



Nemtsov, a deputy prime minister in the late 1990s, was Putin‘s rival to succeed Russia‘s first president, Yeltsin. Nemtsov would become one of Putin‘s fiercest critics.



Nemtsov was shot dead on a bridge overlooking the Kremlin in February 2015, days before he was expected to lead a major opposition march and release a controversial report implicating the Russian military in the Ukraine conflict.



The convicted trigger man was a former soldier in Russia‘s clannish Chechnya region. Nemtsov‘s family has accused Chechnya‘s leadership of having a role in the murder.



Gennady Zyuganov



A leader of Russia‘s Communist Party, Zyuganov ran against Putin twice for the presidency, and came in second place both times. In 2000, Zyuganov received about 30 per cent of the vote. That dwindled to about 17 per cent in 2012, according to the official figures.



The Communist Party, which has representatives in the federal parliament, is widely considered part of Russia‘s systemic opposition, political alternatives permitted by the country‘s leadership amid the perception that they could not pose an actual threat of taking the helm.



Vladimir Zhirinovsky



Like Zyuganov, the firebrand populist Zhirinovsky is also considered part of the systemic opposition.



Zhirinovsky leads the Liberal Democratic Party, which, contrary to its name, is largely conservative and nationalistic.



Zhirinovsky took fourth place in the 2012 presidential election and has expressed intentions to run again next year.



