BACKGROUND What we know so far about the London terrorist incidents

Europe
04.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online    auf Facebook posten  Auf Twitter posten  
London (dpa) - British police have declared a terrorist incident in central London, after three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on a stabbing rampage at Borough Market.

WHATÂ WEÂ KNOW

- Six people were killed in the incident and the three attackers were shot dead by police eight minutes after they received the first emergency call at 10.08 pm (2100 GMT)

- More than 30 people were being treated in hospital, according to the London Ambulance Service

- The incidents were declared a terrorist attack by police at 12.25 am

- The attackers were wearing fake explosives vests

- Another incident, at Vauxhall, initially thought to be connected to the first two, was later declared unrelated by police.

- Prime Minister Theresa May, who returned to Downing Street on news of the attack, is to chair a meeting of the government‘s emergency Cobra committee on Sunday.

 

