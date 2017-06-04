BACKGROUND What we know so far about the London terrorist incidents

London (dpa) - British police have declared a terrorist incident in central London, after three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on a stabbing rampage at Borough Market.



WHATÂ WEÂ KNOW



- Six people were killed in the incident and the three attackers were shot dead by police eight minutes after they received the first emergency call at 10.08 pm (2100 GMT)



- More than 30 people were being treated in hospital, according to the London Ambulance Service



- The incidents were declared a terrorist attack by police at 12.25 am



- The attackers were wearing fake explosives vests



- Another incident, at Vauxhall, initially thought to be connected to the first two, was later declared unrelated by police.



- Prime Minister Theresa May, who returned to Downing Street on news of the attack, is to chair a meeting of the government‘s emergency Cobra committee on Sunday.



