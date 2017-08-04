BACKGROUND THISÂ WEEK in Brexit: 23 cities pitch for London-based agencies

Brussels (dpa) - With Britain‘s Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Commission on holiday this week, Brexit-related news slowed down.



- HoweverÂ while May was seenÂ on neutral territory in Switzerland, she made it clear through a spokesperson on Monday that free movement of EU citizens to Britain will end in March 2019, when Britain leaves the EU. This comes after a series ofÂ contradictory statements on the issue by her cabinet ministers over the past week.



- Meanwhile the race for the relocation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) got under wayÂ this week. A total of 23 cities are hoping to host the two agencies, which are seen as an economic and political boon for member states.



- The EMA has around 890 employees and with 36,000 visitors annually, it requires a daily peak hotel capacity of 350 rooms. Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Bonn, Bratislava, Brussels, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Lille, Milan, Porto, Sofia, Stockholm, Vienna, Warsaw, Zagreb and Malta are officially interested in hosting the EMA.



- The EBA has a staff of about 200 people and its visitors book 9,000 nights of hotel stays annually. Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris, Prague, Luxembourg City, Vienna and Warsaw are hoping to host the EBA.



- The applications will be assessed by the European Commission based on a set of criteria during the next two months. The commission will look at whether the agencies can be up and running when Britain withdraws from the EU in March 2019, whether the location is easily accessible with frequent flight connections, and whether there is appropriate schooling and work opportunities for the children and spouses of EU staff.



- A final decision on the relocations will be taken at a ministerial meeting in November.



- The Netherlands made a charming pitch for the EMA, immediately after the bids were published:Â "We also have a very stylish queen, and enjoy fish and chips" the Dutch bid video said.Â



