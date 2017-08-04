BACKGROUND THISÂ WEEK in Brexit: 23 cities pitch for London-based agencies
Europe
04.08.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Brussels (dpa) - With Britain‘s Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Commission on holiday this week, Brexit-related news slowed down.
- HoweverÂ while May was seenÂ on neutral territory in Switzerland, she made it clear through a spokesperson on Monday that free movement of EU citizens to Britain will end in March 2019, when Britain leaves the EU. This comes after a series ofÂ contradictory statements on the issue by her cabinet ministers over the past week.
- Meanwhile the race for the relocation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) got under wayÂ this week. A total of 23 cities are hoping to host the two agencies, which are seen as an economic and political boon for member states.
- The EMA has around 890 employees and with 36,000 visitors annually, it requires a daily peak hotel capacity of 350 rooms. Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Bonn, Bratislava, Brussels, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Lille, Milan, Porto, Sofia, Stockholm, Vienna, Warsaw, Zagreb and Malta are officially interested in hosting the EMA.
- The EBA has a staff of about 200 people and its visitors book 9,000 nights of hotel stays annually. Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris, Prague, Luxembourg City, Vienna and Warsaw are hoping to host the EBA.
- The applications will be assessed by the European Commission based on a set of criteria during the next two months. The commission will look at whether the agencies can be up and running when Britain withdraws from the EU in March 2019, whether the location is easily accessible with frequent flight connections, and whether there is appropriate schooling and work opportunities for the children and spouses of EU staff.
- A final decision on the relocations will be taken at a ministerial meeting in November.
- The Netherlands made a charming pitch for the EMA, immediately after the bids were published:Â "We also have a very stylish queen, and enjoy fish and chips" the Dutch bid video said.Â
- HoweverÂ while May was seenÂ on neutral territory in Switzerland, she made it clear through a spokesperson on Monday that free movement of EU citizens to Britain will end in March 2019, when Britain leaves the EU. This comes after a series ofÂ contradictory statements on the issue by her cabinet ministers over the past week.
- Meanwhile the race for the relocation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) got under wayÂ this week. A total of 23 cities are hoping to host the two agencies, which are seen as an economic and political boon for member states.
- The EMA has around 890 employees and with 36,000 visitors annually, it requires a daily peak hotel capacity of 350 rooms. Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Bonn, Bratislava, Brussels, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Lille, Milan, Porto, Sofia, Stockholm, Vienna, Warsaw, Zagreb and Malta are officially interested in hosting the EMA.
- The EBA has a staff of about 200 people and its visitors book 9,000 nights of hotel stays annually. Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris, Prague, Luxembourg City, Vienna and Warsaw are hoping to host the EBA.
- The applications will be assessed by the European Commission based on a set of criteria during the next two months. The commission will look at whether the agencies can be up and running when Britain withdraws from the EU in March 2019, whether the location is easily accessible with frequent flight connections, and whether there is appropriate schooling and work opportunities for the children and spouses of EU staff.
- A final decision on the relocations will be taken at a ministerial meeting in November.
- The Netherlands made a charming pitch for the EMA, immediately after the bids were published:Â "We also have a very stylish queen, and enjoy fish and chips" the Dutch bid video said.Â
Kommentare zu diesem Artikel
Diesen Artikel empfehlen
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Nachrichtenportal
NACHRICHTEN
Berlin (dpa)Â - Germany is considering taking further measures against Vietnam for the alleged kidnapping of a former oil executive in Berlin last month, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Friday.The German government accuses Hanoi of sending
Moscow (dpa) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a secure grip on power since he was first elected to the office in a popular vote in 2000 as Boris Yeltsin‘s endorsed successor.After Putin‘s second consecutive term in 2008, when he
London (dpa) - Athletics‘ ban of the Russian federation cannot serve as a template to keep Russia out of theÂ 2018 Winter Games in connection with doping practices, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Friday.Bach
BerlinÂ (dpa) - Germany has a diesel problem, and the government knows it.Under pressure to act ahead of elections in September, Chancellor Angela Merkel held an emergency meeting on August 2 with scandal-hit carmakers as industry trust and worsening
Berlin (dpa)Â - The Social Democratic (SPD)Â governor of one of Germany‘s biggest states called for a snap election on Friday after his centre-left coalition government lost its majority in the regional legislature, but said he would not step
Istanbul (dpa) - A group of eight activists including foreigners who are being held by Turkey on suspicion of terrorism-related crimes must remain behind bars, despite diplomatic attempts to free them.An Istanbul court ruled against releasing Peter
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
REISEPORTAL
Pyeongchang, South Korea (dpa) - The International Olympic Committee advanced plans on Thursday to set up an independent anti-doping testing system following the drugs scandal in Russian sports.The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is also set to
Berlin (dpa) - Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be made from recycled material as local organizers called on the Japanese population to donate "discarded or obsolete electronic devices" for the purpose."The organizing committee aims to
The Olympic spirit is perhaps best in evidence when, for a brief, shining and historical moment, an outsider from a small nation grabs the glory with their first-ever medal.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Tears of joy, being overcome by emotion, instant fame,
Budapest (dpa) - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, currently attending the Rio Olympics, put in a word for Budapest‘s bid to host the 2024 summer games, promising a compact venue that would make "one large Olympic park" of Hungary‘s capital
Berlin (dpa) - Former German national trainer Juergen Klinsmann called Olympic trainer Horst Hrubesch‘s work with his young football team "totally outstanding" as Germany heads into a gold medal final against hosts Brazil on Saturday.In remarks
Thiago Braz da Silva won an improbable Olympic pole vault gold ahead of French top favourite Renaud Lavillenie, who is furious about the behaviour of the noisy crowd.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva stunned French top favourite Renaud
|
Olomouc
(04.08.2017 21:59)
17 / 27 °C
|
|
|powered by wetter.com
Stock News