BACKGROUND May's four-point counterterrorism plan after London attack
Europe
04.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
London (dpa)Â - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday laid out a four-point counterterrorism plan in the wake of a terrorist attack that left seven people dead at London Bridge the night before.
- According to May, defeating the "evil" ideology of Islamist extremism is "one of the great challenges of our time," emphasizing that it "cannot be defeated by military intervention alone."
- In keeping with this, May called for international agreements to regulate cyberspace, saying: "We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed - yet that is precisely what the internet, and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide."
- The British premier said that it was equally important to stamp out "safe spaces" that exist in the real world, adding that "there is - to be frank - far too much tolerance of extremism in our country."
- May said that Britain‘s counterterror strategy to be reviewed to ensure that authorities have adequate powers, while she also raised the prospect of longer prison sentences for terrorism-related offences.
