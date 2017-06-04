BACKGROUND Jihad during the holy month of Ramadan

Berlin (dpa) - The holy month of Ramadan marks a time during which Muslims focus on the observance of their religious obligations - a time of self-reflection, gratitude, temperance and atonement.



The 30-day period of fasting, which this year began on May 27 and will last until June 24, is one of three months during which war is forbidden in the Islamic tradition.



Islamist extremist groups such as Islamic State, however, have instrumentalized Ramadan to call on their followers to rise up in an "all-out war" against infidels in Western nations.



This is the clarion call that likely roused radicals such as Salman Abedi to carry out a deadly bomb attack in a Manchester music venue last month and possibly what motivated three terrorists to target London Bridge on Saturday.



Islamist extremists see Ramadan as a month of conquest and plunder. The Prophet Muhammad waged his first jihad, known as the Battle of Badr, during the holy month and later conquered Mecca during the same period.



Other terrorist attacks carried out during the holy month include last year‘s attack at Istanbul airport, in which 45 people were killed. The 1973 Arab-Israeli War, fought by a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria against Israel, also took place during Ramadan.



