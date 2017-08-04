BACKGROUND Countdown to the German elections:Â 7 weeks to go

BerlinÂ (dpa) - Germany has a diesel problem, and the government knows it.



Under pressure to act ahead of elections in September, Chancellor Angela Merkel held an emergency meeting on August 2 with scandal-hit carmakers as industry trust and worsening air quality look set to become major campaign issues.



Meanwhile, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), junior coalition partner to Merkel‘s Christian Democrats (CDU) and the party‘s main challenger, revved their campaign engine with the announcement of a 24-million-euro (28-million-dollar) election fund on August 1.



THE NUMBERS:



Merkel‘s CDU and its Bavaria-based sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), are currently 18 percentage points ahead of the SPD, according to the latest Forsa poll.



MEETINGS OF NOTE:



SPD leader Martin Schulz will be conducting his summer tour of Germany next week as he hopes to trim Merkel‘s lead during the legislative break. On Sunday, he will give a summer interview to public broadcaster ARD.



THE WORD ON THE STREET:



"Trump thinks politics is a boxing ring. But it‘s not. Nonetheless, politics sometimes requires clear terms. I think I‘m better at this than Frau Merkel."



Schulz tells news weekly Spiegel that he‘d be the better chancellor for dealing with US President Donald Trump.



THE LATEST:



German automakers pledged Wednesday to spend about 500 million euros (592 million dollars) on upgrading software in 5.3 million diesel cars, temporarily heading off political pressure for more expensive changes to hardware.



