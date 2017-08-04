Bach: IAAF's Russia ban no template for IOC

London (dpa) - Athletics‘ ban of the Russian federation cannot serve as a template to keep Russia out of theÂ 2018 Winter Games in connection with doping practices, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Friday.



Bach said that unlike the IOC, the ruling athletics body IAAF was directly implicatedÂ in wrongdoings, with criminal investigations in France and Russia into former IAAF members including ex-president Lamine Diack who is accused of taking bribes to cover up positive tests of Russian athletes.



Russia‘s athletics federation RusAF was suspended in November 2015 and the suspension upheld at the IAAF congress Thursday - butÂ 19 Russians are able to compete at the world championships starting later Friday in London as neutral athletes.



Bach said the matter was discussed at Friday‘s joint meeting of the IAAF council and IOC executive board but defended the IOC decision not to impose a blanket ban on Russia at the 2016 Games in Rio - from which the athletics team was barred - or already impose one for Pyeongchang 2018.



"Different issues require different solutions. The IAAF is the only international federation which due to the facts regarding the former leadership is implicated, as is RusAF," Bach told a news conference.Â Â



He added that doping investigator Richard McLaren "made it clear that no other domestic and international federation had such collusive cooperation.



"In this respect the IAAF is in a special situation and addressed special measures. It was and is a courageous decision. The IOC has accepted and supported these measures."Â



The IOC came under harsh criticism for allowing Russian athletes to compete in Rio, and is currently reviewing McLaren‘s reports which implicate more than 1,000 Russian athletes and speak of cover-up practices at the 2014 Sochi Games through the tempering with samples - with alleged secret service involvement.



Bach expressed hope that the two IOC commissions will finalise their investigationsÂ in autumn and that possible sanctions can then be applied. The Winter Games are in February.



