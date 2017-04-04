Attack by outlawed PKK kills three soldiers in Turkey

Istanbul (dpa) - Three soldiers were killed and five others injured by an explosive device planted by the banned Kurdistan Workers‘ Party (PKK) in Sirnak Province in south-eastern Turkey, the DoganÂ news agency reported, citing the Turkish military.



The military then carried out airstrikes in the region and engaged in fighting with PKKÂ militants, in which five fighters were "neutralized."



Turkish authorities use "neutralized" to mean render unable to fight, which usually means to kill, but can also signify injure or take prisoner.



The conflict between the Turkish military and the PKKÂ has escalated since a ceasefire, which had lasted more than two years, ended in July 2015.



The PKKÂ is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the European UnionÂ and the United States.



