7TH LEAD 12 arrested in east London as May outlines new terrorism strategy By Bill Smith and Gaby Mahlberg, dpa
Europe
04.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
London (dpa) -Â London police on Sunday announced the arrest of 12 suspects in connection with the terrorist attack at London Bridge the night before asÂ Prime Minister Theresa May called for an overhaul of Britain‘s counter-terrorism strategy.
At least seven people were killed and more than 48 injured late Saturday when three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market.
The three attackers, who were wearing fake explosive suicide vests,Â were shot dead by police within eight minutes of the first emergency calls, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.
It was the third deadly attack on British soil since March, when a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London and stabbed a policeman to death outside parliament. Some 22 people were also killed last month in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
On Sunday, counter-terrorism police raided several addresses in the east London suburb of Barking,Â the Metropolitan Police said, adding that searches were continuing there.
"It is time to say ‘enough is enough,‘" May said after chairing the government‘s emergency committee early Sunday. "When it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change."
British authorities have disrupted five credible terrorist plots since March, May said, adding that the three latest attacks in Britain indicate a "new trend" that cannot be ignored.
"We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are,"Â May said.
In outlining a new four-point counter-terrorism plan, May called for defeating the "evil"Â ideology of Islamist extremism and increased cyberspace surveillance.
She also called for boosting Britain‘s anti-terrorism strategy so that police and security forces would have the necessary means against extremists, raising the prospect of longer jail terms for terror-related offences.
Some of those injured in the attack were in a critical condition, London mayor Sadiq Khan told reporters, adding that the country‘s terror level remained at severe, meaning that another attack was highly likely.
The attack comes days ahead of Britain‘s parliamentary elections. After May‘s Conservatives and other major political parties announced they would suspend campaigning on Sunday, the prime minister said the poll would be held on Thursday as scheduled.
"Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process," May said.
At least seven people were killed and more than 48 injured late Saturday when three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market.
The three attackers, who were wearing fake explosive suicide vests,Â were shot dead by police within eight minutes of the first emergency calls, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.
It was the third deadly attack on British soil since March, when a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London and stabbed a policeman to death outside parliament. Some 22 people were also killed last month in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
On Sunday, counter-terrorism police raided several addresses in the east London suburb of Barking,Â the Metropolitan Police said, adding that searches were continuing there.
"It is time to say ‘enough is enough,‘" May said after chairing the government‘s emergency committee early Sunday. "When it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change."
British authorities have disrupted five credible terrorist plots since March, May said, adding that the three latest attacks in Britain indicate a "new trend" that cannot be ignored.
"We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are,"Â May said.
In outlining a new four-point counter-terrorism plan, May called for defeating the "evil"Â ideology of Islamist extremism and increased cyberspace surveillance.
She also called for boosting Britain‘s anti-terrorism strategy so that police and security forces would have the necessary means against extremists, raising the prospect of longer jail terms for terror-related offences.
Some of those injured in the attack were in a critical condition, London mayor Sadiq Khan told reporters, adding that the country‘s terror level remained at severe, meaning that another attack was highly likely.
The attack comes days ahead of Britain‘s parliamentary elections. After May‘s Conservatives and other major political parties announced they would suspend campaigning on Sunday, the prime minister said the poll would be held on Thursday as scheduled.
"Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process," May said.
Kommentare zu diesem Artikel
Diesen Artikel empfehlen
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Nachrichtenportal
NACHRICHTEN
London (dpa) - Eleven people remain in custody in connection with the terror attack in London, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement late Sunday.A 55-year-old man was released without charge, Rowley added.Police
Cairo/London (dpa) - The Islamic State militia has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in London.The group‘s semi-official Amaq news agency claimed responsibility late Sunday in an online messaging service, Telegram. Its authenticity
Cairo/London (dpa) - The Islamic State militia has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in London, the group‘s semi-official Amaq news agency reported late Sunday according to the SITE monitoring group.
London (dpa) -Â Prime Minister Theresa May vowed an overhaul of Britain‘s counterterrorism strategy on Sunday as police arrested 12 suspects linked to the terrorist attack in London and said officers had shot dead the three armed assailants in
London (dpa) - US singer Ariana Grande was performing at the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert at the Old Trafford cricket grounds in Manchester where 50,000 people had gathered in a strong statement against terrorism.The charity event was put
London (dpa) - A digital rights group criticized British Prime Minister Theresa May‘s focus on controlling extremism on the internetÂ as a key part of her response to Saturday‘s terrorist attack in London.The London-based Open Rights
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
REISEPORTAL
Pyeongchang, South Korea (dpa) - The International Olympic Committee advanced plans on Thursday to set up an independent anti-doping testing system following the drugs scandal in Russian sports.The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is also set to
Berlin (dpa) - Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be made from recycled material as local organizers called on the Japanese population to donate "discarded or obsolete electronic devices" for the purpose."The organizing committee aims to
The Olympic spirit is perhaps best in evidence when, for a brief, shining and historical moment, an outsider from a small nation grabs the glory with their first-ever medal.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Tears of joy, being overcome by emotion, instant fame,
Budapest (dpa) - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, currently attending the Rio Olympics, put in a word for Budapest‘s bid to host the 2024 summer games, promising a compact venue that would make "one large Olympic park" of Hungary‘s capital
Berlin (dpa) - Former German national trainer Juergen Klinsmann called Olympic trainer Horst Hrubesch‘s work with his young football team "totally outstanding" as Germany heads into a gold medal final against hosts Brazil on Saturday.In remarks
Thiago Braz da Silva won an improbable Olympic pole vault gold ahead of French top favourite Renaud Lavillenie, who is furious about the behaviour of the noisy crowd.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva stunned French top favourite Renaud
|
Marseille
(05.06.2017 01:44)
18 / 26 °C
|
|
|powered by wetter.com
Stock News