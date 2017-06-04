6TH LEAD May says 'enough is enough' as third attack hits Britain since March By Bill Smith and Gaby Mahlberg, dpa

London (dpa) - Prime Minister Theresa May demanded an overhaul of Britain‘s counter-terrorism strategy on Sunday, outlining a four-point plan that included increased cyberspace surveillance in the wake of a terrorist attack at London Bridge the night before.



"It is time to say ‘enough is enough,‘" May said in the wake of a meeting of the government‘s emergency Cobra committee. "When it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change."



Seven people were killed and more than 48 hospitalized in London late Saturday after three men ploughed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people at nearby bars and restaurants.



The three attackers, who were wearing fake explosive suicide vests,Â were shot dead by police within eight minutes of the first emergency calls, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.



It was the third deadly attack on British soil since March, when a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London and stabbed a policeman to death outside parliament.



Some 22 people were also killed last month in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.



British authorities have disrupted five credible terrorist plots since March, May said, adding that the three latest attacks in Britain indicate a "new trend" that cannot be ignored.



"We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are,"Â May said.



In a four-point plan, May called for defeating the ‘evil‘ ideology of Islamist extremism and improving online monitoring against extremist ideologies. She also called for boosting Britain‘s anti-terrorism strategy so that police and security forces would have the necessary means against extremists, raising prospect of longer jail terms for terror-related offences.



Officers were notified just after 10 pm (2100 GMT) that a van had plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge before suspects within the vehicle set off on a stabbing spree at nearby Borough Market in central London, said Rowley, who is also Britain‘s counter-terrorism chief.



Peter Rhodes, assistant director of operations for London Ambulance Service, said his staff had taken more than 48 patients to five London hospitals.



At least some of them were in a critical condition, London mayor Sadiq Khan told reporters, adding that the country‘s terror level remained at severe, meaning that another attack was highly likely.



After her Conservatives and other major political parties announced they would suspend campaigning on Sunday ahead of Thursday‘s parliamentary elections, May said the poll would be held as scheduled.



"Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process," she said.



