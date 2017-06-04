5TH LEAD Six dead, 48 injured after van, stabbing attack in London By Bill Smith, dpa

London (dpa) - At least six people were killed and more than 48 hospitalized late Saturday after terrorists ploughed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people at nearby bars and restaurants.



The three attackers, who were wearing fake explosive suicide vests,Â were shot dead by police within eight minutes of the first emergency calls, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.



Officers were notified just after 10 pm (2100 GMT) that a van had plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge before suspects within the vehicle set off on a stabbing spree at nearby Borough Market in central London, said Rowley, who is also Britain‘s counter-terrorism chief.



"Armed officers responded very quickly and bravely, confronting three male suspects who were shot and killed in Borough Market," he said.



BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge, said she saw a van driven by a man and "probably travelling at about 50 miles an hour."



"He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people," Jones told the broadcaster.



A taxi driver told London radio station LBC he saw three men get out of a crashed van armed with long knives and then "went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random."



Witnesses told The Guardian newspaper they saw two men stabbing people outside the popular Roast restaurant in Borough Market.



"I saw two [men] with big knives," a chef from a nearby restaurant told the newspaper.



"They were stabbing people... We were shouting ‘stop, stop‘ and people threw chairs at them," the chef said. "Police came and shot [the attackers] straight away."



Peter Rhodes, assistant director of operations for London Ambulance Service, said his staff had taken more than 48 patients to five London hospitals.



At least some of them were in a critical condition, London mayor Sadiq Khan told reporters, adding that the country‘s terror level remained at severe, meaning that another attack was highly likely.



"There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts," he had said in an earlier statement.



Prime Minister Theresa May, who was to chair a meeting of the government‘s emergency Cobra committee early Sunday, said the attacks were "dreadful."



Her Conservative Party also announced it would suspend campaigning ahead of Thursday‘s parliamentary elections.



It was the second terrorist attack to hit Britain in as many weeks, after 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on May 22.



Grande tweeted early Sunday that she was "praying for London."



World leaders also expressed their solidarity: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany stood "firm and resolute" with Britain in the fight against terrorism. French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter that his country was "at Britain‘s side more than ever," and US President Donald Trump tweeted, "We are with you."



